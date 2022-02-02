Exterior design is at the forefront of Fieldstone Homes luxury identity

(Good Things Utah) – Exterior designs, colors, and materials of a new home make all the difference. It affects everything about the community. This video shows some of the hot trending and timeless designs in the market that Fieldstone Homes has on offer.

Exterior architectural designs in Utah

It’s a style that’s both sophisticated and comfy. It can include modern materials and lines for a beautifully balanced home. It’s a mix of traditional and contemporary for a pop of fabulous.

This type of architecture in custom homes is common and now it’s embraced so Fieldstone Homes is now offering it as a staple. Fieldstone Homes has a community called Canyon Point at Traverse Mountain and is now introducing a new townhome community in Park City.

Silver Creek Community in Park City

Community Trail System

Pickleball Courts

Multiple Parks, Playgrounds & Dog Park

Soccer/Lacrosse Field

Community garden

Well-appointed two-story townhomes

Rich architectural designs with transitional exteriors

Perfectly situated between US-40 & I-180 for easy access to main street, shopping, restaurants and services

Direct access to popular biking and walking trails

Minutes from world-class ski venues including The Canyons and Deer Valley

Situated in a serene meadow with limitless views

Built in accordance with the National Green Building Standard

VIP Signups are going on this week for Silver Creek Townhomes. Signup on the website and make an appointment to preview these townhomes. Act quickly as there is high demand for the location, product and price point.

The Public Grand Opening is next Saturday FEB 12th in Park City – See our Website for Details.

Visit Fieldstone Homes for more information.

More of the Lastest on GTU Recipes Table Talk Featured Guests

THis story contains sponsored content.