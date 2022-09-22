(Good Things Utah) The pop-culture event of the season is officially here. Salt Lake FanX 2022 started today, September 22nd, and is running through to September 24th.

Held at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City, the event will attract fans from around the globe for three days of wonder.

One of the most popular attractions bringing visitors this year is the wide collection of celebrity guests joining. Set to be the biggest gathering yet, FanX 2022 will feature countless big names in film and television from the imaginative worlds of Cobra Kai, Stranger Things, Happy Days, Sons of Anarchy, Star Trek, and many more.

To learn more, purchase tickets, and plan your visit, go online to FanXSaltLake.com.

Among the many reasons that celebrities come to Utah each year is the Ruff Patch Rescue organization. Every season, cute adoptable pups are brought into the green room to interact with the stars leading up to the big convention.

In the past, celebrities have raved about the puppy greeting party — some even choosing to adopt including stars like Michael Rosenbaum, Jason Patric, and Renee O’Connor.

To learn more about adopting, go online to RuffPatchRescue.com.

**This segment contains sponsored content