LEHI, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Utah’s favorite flower festival is back and more stunning than ever – The Annual Tulip Festival at Thanksgiving Point is now blossoming!

Thanksgiving Point’s annual Tulip Festival, presented by Mountain America Credit Union, returns to the Ashton Gardens now thru May 20!

Over 750,000 spring flowers, including tulips, daffodils, hyacinths, poppies, and more create the award-winning Tulip Festival – an unforgettable display of color and design through the 50-acre Ashton Gardens. Whether you’re celebrating spring with a general admission ticket or experiencing one of our curated packages, you won’t want to miss Utah’s favorite flower festival, only at Thanksgiving Point.

Get more information about this year’s Tulip Festival at Thanksgiving Point online.

Located at the Ashton Gardens

3900 N. Garden Drive

Lehi, Utah 84043

Call: 801.768.2300

Monday – Saturday 9 am – 8 pm

