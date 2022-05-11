(Good Things Utah) Now is our last chance to “tip-toe through the tulips” this season at the award-winning Thanksgiving Point Tulip Festival. This annual event, featuring over 300,000 imported tulips from the Netherlands, has now been extended to May 14th, 2022.

Brand new displays every year bring thousands of Utah residents to the Ashton Gardens, home of these hugely successful festivals in Lehi. This year the tulips are in full bloom, as it was voted ‘Winner of Best in State Fairs, Festivals, and Events’ in 2022. Guests can enjoy all the sights and smells, with this family-friendly event featuring more for guests to enjoy like fun activities, weekend performances, exclusive tours, food vendors, art classes, cabana charcuterie, and much more.

“It’s a tradition for a lot of people and it’s really a great way to spend time with your loved ones… and just to wake up after winter and enjoy the fresh air,” says Amanda Lundberg with Thanksgiving Point.

Tulips are continuing to hold strong this year, covering most of the 50-acre Ashton Gardens at 3900 Garden Dr. in Lehi. The event will end on May 14th, with admission Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

All tickets must be purchased in advance from their website: ThanksgivingPoint.org.













