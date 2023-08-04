Watch Taste Utah Sundays at 9:30am on ABC4 Utah - Get Tasting Utah!

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Belly up at the bar and order your favorite drink, minus the alcohol. That’s the idea behind Curiosity, a zero-proof bottle shop and bar located in Salt Lake City’s Maven District (145 East 900 South).

Raegan Plewe and Erica Bruin, the co-owners, have put together the perfect selection of crafted beverages minus the alcohol. I a whole bar experience without the alcohol essentially.

At Curiosity, you can also buy your favorite drinks to stock your home bar.

Visit Curiosity in person at 145 East 900 South, SLC.

Explore CuriositySLC.com online.

