SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — For over a century, our state has made its mark in American cinema by contributing its gorgeous western landscapes and hosting some of the most legendary names in acting like John Wayne, Paul Newman, Geena Davis, Harrison Ford, Kevin Costner, and many more.

Nested inside Red Cliffs Lodge, the Moab Museum of Film and Western Heritage was created as a place to share the unique items, photos, and stories behind nearly 200 iconic films made in the area.

In the upcoming future, the museum will find itself in a new facility — also residing in Red Cliffs Lodge, complete with a gift shop and state-of-the-art movie theater.

According to Elise Park, Museum Director: “The museum celebrates America’s western heritage, as showcased by films from the Moab to Monument Valley Region… I’m really excited about our new facility because it’s going to give us the opportunity to tell some of those stories in greater detail than our current space allows.”

Another project they’ve been working on is establishing a nonprofit foundation with a focus on recognizing the importance of art in all forms to tell collective stories, unite, and heal communities.

Admission to the museum is FREE and it’s open for guests every day from 8:00 AM to 10:00 PM.

To learn more and plan your visit, go online to MoabMFWH.com or follow along on social media at @moabmfwh.

