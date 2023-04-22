SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Doug Jessop’s weekly Jessop’s Journal broadcast is an uplifting, inspiring collection of storytelling. This week he takes his audience on a trip to Catalina Island off the coast of Southern California; strolls through the blossoming gardens of Millcreek Gardens; and pays tribute and remembers a treasured colleague and friend who recently passed away, ABC4’s Chief Engineer Dean Davidson.

Jessop’s Journal is a 30-minute collection of powerful, positive and inspirational stories and music. As Doug says, “Everyone has a story. Stories have power. They help us understand each other.”

Visit Jessop’s Journal online today. Watch Jessop’s Journal Sundays at 10a.m. on ABC4. Utah.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sponsored by Jessop’s Journal.