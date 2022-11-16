SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — With so many amazing events and activities happening in Salt Lake City around the holidays, it can be hard to fit it all into one season. Luckily for the community, they can find every bit of their holiday spirit this year at The Leonardo.

There are plenty of ways for families to get jolly at The Leonardo for the holidays including:

Gingerbread Workshops: Hosted by world-famous chef and Gingerbread Lane owner, John Lovitch Watch and learn the best ways to build a gingerbread project Design and build your own gingerbread masterpiece



Now or Never New Year’s Eve Party: December 31st, 2022 | 9:30 PM to 1:00 AM Live music, fun activities, and a champagne toast at midnight Dress to impress



Immersive Leo Libations: Attend an educational wine tasting Three sample pours of wine and small charcuterie samples Professional lecture before session



Spend the holidays like never before with these unique experiences and purchase tickets early to take advantage of early bird prices. Visit their newly revamped gift shop for a special gift or Ken Sanders Rare Books for a one-of-a-kind read.

The fun doesn’t stop with the jingling of holiday bells, either, as The Leonardo has dedicated its entire second floor to an immersive art series called Art Through Experience. Walk through the massive exhibit space, surrounded by historic paintings from various periods, along with music and narration for visitors to fully explore the art brought to life.

Since launching, the Art Through Experience exhibit has featured six different shows. Some of them include Van Gogh 360, Italian Renaissance, Monet to Kandinsky, and the latest release titled Something Nouveau.

Something Nouveau takes audiences on a journey into Art Nouveau, which brings together art, architecture, and design. The exhibit will project over 500 beautiful images for a closer look into how Art Nouveau works.

The Leonardo wants everyone to enjoy the experiences this holiday season. By simply visiting their Facebook page and leaving a comment on the post with Good Things Utah, two lucky winners will receive a 4-pack of tickets.

Anyone who’s visited The Leonardo knows about the jaw-dropping exhibits, but many are unaware of the venue itself – able to host premier events of all sizes throughout the year.

The museum offers 10 unique spaces spanned throughout 3 floors. Each of these spaces can create an unmatched event experience like corporate parties, galas, fundraisers, weddings, and much more.

“The Leonardo is a [really] interactive space to come in and bring your guests,” remarks Katelyn Krueger, Event Sales Manager.

Making sure guests leave with open minds and full bellies, The Leonardo also has teamed up with local catering partners to feature immersive dinner experiences inside the space.

Everyone is encouraged to consider The Leonardo as a venue for any event guests won’t soon forget.

To learn more, go online to TheLeonardo.org or email them at events@theleonardo.org.

