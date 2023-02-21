Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — It might be a little chilly outside, but that shouldn’t stop you from enjoying all the Utah outdoors has to offer. Chad and Ria Booth, hosts of At Your Leisure, joined us on what is coming up.

We asked Ria with AYL about an event this weekend and she said, “The Salt Lake Off-Road and Outdoor Expo is going to be so much fun. This is about the 5th year and it’s over at the Mountain America Expo Center. You will never see more incredible rigs and off-road stuff, camping– you name it.”

Salt Lake Off-Road and Outdoor Expo at Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy

Friday and Saturday Feb 24th and 25th

This 2-day event brings together off-roaders and promotes local off-road businesses. See the latest and greatest machines and products, but also mingle with all the other off-road enthusiasts.

We asked Chad on upcoming events and he said, “A lot of people go Jeep-ing in southern Utah where there’s a lot of sand, a lot of rocks, and they break things, then they get stuck. There’s been this industry that’s popped up that are these off-road wreckers. They cover the most gnarly terrain. They’ve even retrieved airplanes before. We’ve got 3 or 4 here in Utah that are fairly well known. They all started their Facebook pages where they have their content with from their rescues.”

Since the demand is high and popularity rises, there appears to be some stiff competition rivalry between the wreckers businesses. One of the men from Matt’s Off-Road Recovery put together a competition. The Off-Road Wrecker Games where spectators can come watch and see wreckers get vehicles out of precarious positions. Watch 5 off-road recovery experts compete against each other for the coveted title of World’s Greatest Off-Road Wrecker! A portion of ticket sales will go to Utah Public Lands Alliance which will help public lands stay open so everyone can continue playing outside!

Off-Road Wrecker Games at Sand Hollow

Thursday, March 9th – Saturday, March 11th

Have you heard of dirt bikes that you can convert into snowmobiles? Chad says, “Steadman’s Recreation, two cousins– David Steadman and Russell Steadman. David is all about these dirt bikes that you can convert into snowmobiles. It’s called a Timbersled! It’s just an attachment for your own dirt bike. It’s made by Polaris. And Russell is a traditional snowmobile guy, so we’re doing a little smack down this weekend between the Timbersleds and the snowmobiles.”

Timbersled’s and Snowmobiles with Steadman’s at Soapstone Mountain

Ready to get outdoors this weekend? AYL fans can get $500 off a snowmobile at Steadman’s Recreation in Tooele right now. Watch At Your Leisure Saturday at 10:35 pm and Sunday at 9:00 am on ABC4 Utah.

*Sponsored content.