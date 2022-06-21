(Good Things Utah) Accidents happen all the time — especially if our beloved pets are involved. Though, most pet owners still believe store-bought cleaners are going to do the trick in removing that ‘indoor accident’ from their rug or carpets.

According to the experts from Urine Exterminator by Power Plus Cleaning & Restoration, this couldn’t be further from the truth.

While messes sink deep into carpet fibers, traditional pet and household cleaners only treat the surface of the affected area — effectively leaving the majority of the mess still underneath.

Having been in the industry for over 31 years now, experts Devron Larson and Kade Church with Urine Exterminator joined us on Good Thing Utah to show how much pet urine we’re leaving in our carpets and what their treatment process is like.

For those pet owners who’re unsure if their living space has underlying stains and odors, Urine Exterminator offers a FREE Pet Urine Scan that will determine how much mess has been left behind and where. Even better, mention ‘GTU’ for $50 OFF a 4-Layer Treatment.

For more information and to schedule a consultation, go to www.UrineExterminator.com or call them today at 801-CARPETS (227-7387).

Pet Urine Treatment Process The trusted experts from Urine Exterminator will closely inspect all damage to carpets to determine the severity of carpet damage. With this, they recommend the most appropriate of 3 treatment options for revitalizing stained carpets.

Topical Treatment for Mild Pet Urine Damage The first level of treatment is performed for mild cases of pet urine staining — most commonly with smaller pets. This process removes any urine residue from only the carpet’s fibers, without affecting the backing or pad. Many choose this option when stains are very minimal, though not designed to remove any significant odors.

4-Layer Treatment for Odor Removal For moderate cases of pet urine and odor. This level penetrates and treats all 4 layers of flooring, dissolving urine salts and effectively removing any urine odor in the process. Utilizing a tool called a flash extractor, experts concentrate all suction and power into a small area of staining, pulling out the maximum amount of solution and staining. **Proven to remove up to 90% of the odor-causing urine in carpets

Full Urine Extermination Process Recommended for severe to extreme cases, this process is the most effective way to eliminate pet urine and odor in carpets — aside from replacing them — by pulling the affected carpet, removing infected padding, and sealing sub-flooring. Experts will then install a new pad. The carpet’s backing is then thoroughly cleaned, then re-installed back into it’s original place. After this the entire carpet is treated, eliminating all pet urine and odor from carpet fibers. **Proven to remove up to 95% of urine. The most effective way to treat these stains.

Schedule today for a FREE Pet Urine Scan!

Mention ‘GTU’ and receive $50 OFF a 4-Layer Treatment!

www.UrineExterminator.com 801-CARPETS (227-7387) Salt Lake County – Utah County – Wasatch County – Summit County – Juab County – Sanpete County

Before/After Treatment by Urine Exterminator

**This segment contains sponsored content