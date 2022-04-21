(Good Things Utah) Warmer weather is well underway here in Utah. With the sun shining and flowers blooming, now is a great time to get out there and begin planting the garden of your dreams. So many opportunities to make this happen right now, but where do we start?

We start where every day is a great day — at Millcreek Gardens. Located at 3500 S 900 E in Salt Lake City, Millcreek Gardens is a staple in the community for its healthy selection of plants, flowers, and trees throughout the season. Whether you’re looking to start small or go big, they have something for every green thumb to grow.

LaRene Bautner from Millcreek Gardens joined Good Things Utah to share a cute and easy way to make container gardens. Visitors who come to Millcreek Gardens love having the option to ‘make and take’ an arrangement. This option lets visitors mix and match which plants they would like to arrange into their chosen container.

“We have containers of soil sitting around, and some of them you can bring a container, or buy a container,” says LaRene. “…pick either ornamental plants or edibles; we have all of them here. You can take and put something in a container so it’s really fun.”

To browse the wide selection of plants and flowers at Millcreek Gardens, visit them at 3500 S 900 E or find them online at MillcreekGardens.com.

