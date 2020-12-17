Experiencing personal struggles? Call The Utah Warm Line

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Sometimes you may need a supporter as you heal and recover from your own personal struggles. If you need to talk to someone and are a Utah resident, you can call the Utah Warm Line for that support. The Utah Warm Line is free for callers. When you call the Utah Warm Line, you will speak with a peer support specialist. Their peer support specialists have gone through specialized training and have also lived through experiences like yours—depression, anxiety, substance use, and/or others.

Specialists are trained in providing hope and empowerment through the recovery model. The recovery model centers on an individual approach to help you recover and heal and supports learning new skills that help callers feel empowered to make positive change. The Utah Warm Line is free to call and staffed from 8 am-11 pm, 7 days a week.

There are many reasons why someone may need to seek support. The goal of the Utah Warm Line is to help before the situation becomes a crisis. Generally, if you are thinking about contacting someone, it is a good time to do so.

To learn more visit Community Crisis Intervention & Support Services or if you need help now call 833-SPEAKUT.

This story contains sponsored content.