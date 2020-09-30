Experiencing hair loss but don’t want to wear a full wig? Try this

If you don’t want to wear a full wig, hair toppers for thinning hair are designed to fill in sparse spots and add volume to make your problem areas disappear. They’re easy to attach and blend seamlessly in with the locks you’ve already got. Haleigh DeBruyn from Head Covers by Joni joined Good Things Utah to show off some incredible options for anyone dealing with hair loss.

Hair toppers and top pieces for women or even men will quickly and easily add volume, coverage, length, and color to your own hair. Many options integrate with your own hair for a seamless look. Toppers are designed to conceal various types of partial hair loss and some offer more coverage on the top while others target the sides or back. Getting hair back on your can boost your confidence and give you a sense of relief going back into the public.

Hair loss not only robs a woman of a sense of style but oftentimes a sense of self-esteem and security — it can be very devastating. Whether your loss is the result of the aging process, hair damage, trauma, illness, or a genetic form of balding known as female pattern hair loss, the good news is Head Covers by Joni can help.

This story contains sponsored content.