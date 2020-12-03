Experience the light of Luminaria this Christmas

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Experience the light of Luminaria, a feast for all the senses.

Take an enchanting walk through Ashton Gardens transports you to another world with all of the sights, smells, sounds, and tastes of the holidays. A one-way path guides you past a brand new light and music show on 6,500 programmable luminaries blanketing a hill, with each luminary a pixel in a moving picture of flying reindeer, ombré waves, and other signs of the season. All new songs and shows will be even better with the iconic 120-foot tree (already on top of a 40-foot hill!) incorporated into the show.

Also new in 2020, the Legend of Yeti is becoming part of Luminaria. Spot him throughout the event until you find him at home in the brand new Himalayan Heights section of Luminaria.

Looking for a quiet moment of spiritual reflection? View the nativity scene before entering the Light of the World Garden. Glowing lanterns and peaceful music accompany this space featuring 35 monument- sized bronze sculptures depicting scenes of Jesus Christ from the New Testament. Continue your holiday stroll while indulging in special touches like s’mores at glowing fire pits, hot chocolate and sweets from the gift boutique, interactive game areas, and more!

If you’re looking ahead to New Year’s Eve, you can enjoy their special New Year’s Late Night at Luminaria – including treats of your choosing, fireworks, and more!

Luminaria. It’s a holiday spectacular that’s unlike anything you’ve experienced before. Only at Thanksgiving Point. Make this the first year of your new tradition and experience the light.

This story contains sponsored content.