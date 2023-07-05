Discover more great dining destinations with Taste Utah, Sundays at 9:30am on ABC4 Utah!

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – When the summer heat hits, there’s nothing like a refreshing retreat to Utah’s mountains and canyons. It’s even better when you plan a stop a one of the delicious dining destinations in the canyons.

Taste Utah recommends paying a visit to the following eateries and locations:

Little Cottonwood Canyon: Alta Resort; Snow Pine Lodge;

Svens Restaurant

10420 Little Cottonwood Rd., Alta, UT 84092

www.snowpine.com/dine/swens-restaurant/

Emigration Canyon:

Emigration Brewing

4170 Emigration Canyon Rd. SLC, UT, 84108

emigrationbrewing.com/

Provo Canyon: Sundance Resort,

Foundry Grill

8841 North Alpine Loop Road, Sundance, Utah, 84604

www.sundanceresort.com/dining/foundry-grill/

Discover more delicious destinations and great food stories at TasteUtah.com. And Watch Taste Utah with Katy Sine, Sundays at 9:30am on ABC4!

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Check out more Taste Utah restaurant features online, click here.

Sponsored by Taste Utah and The Utah Restaurant Association.