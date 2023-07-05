SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – When the summer heat hits, there’s nothing like a refreshing retreat to Utah’s mountains and canyons. It’s even better when you plan a stop a one of the delicious dining destinations in the canyons.
Taste Utah recommends paying a visit to the following eateries and locations:
Little Cottonwood Canyon: Alta Resort; Snow Pine Lodge;
Svens Restaurant
10420 Little Cottonwood Rd., Alta, UT 84092
www.snowpine.com/dine/swens-restaurant/
Emigration Canyon:
Emigration Brewing
4170 Emigration Canyon Rd. SLC, UT, 84108
emigrationbrewing.com/
Provo Canyon: Sundance Resort,
Foundry Grill
8841 North Alpine Loop Road, Sundance, Utah, 84604
www.sundanceresort.com/dining/foundry-grill/
Discover more delicious destinations and great food stories at TasteUtah.com. And Watch Taste Utah with Katy Sine, Sundays at 9:30am on ABC4!
Sponsored by Taste Utah and The Utah Restaurant Association.