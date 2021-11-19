Experience relaxed island vibes and real jerk chicken in Utah’s most popular ski town

(Good Things Utah) – Do you dream of visiting Jamaica? Generally known as the birthplace of smooth, mood-defining reggae and pristine Caribbean beaches, Jamaica is also a place to find some of the best food north of the equator.

If you can’t quite afford that expensive plane ticket, you can take a short drive up to Park City, Utah, where you’ll find the most authentic Jamaican restaurant in Utah. 11hauz is the destination for a tantalizing taste of the Caribbean. They boast a menu stuffed full of many irresistible dishes. They have the classics, serving astonishingly good jerk chicken, a traditional Jamaican food that can be found on almost every street corner of the island. It’s not just the basics that they’re known for though.

Their menu shows the full range of Jamaican cuisine and there’s something for everybody. Bringing the flavors and vibe of authentic Jamaican food to the snowy mountains of Utah, 11Hauz offers everything from spicy and sweet Jamaican Jerk chicken to roti curry and even what they call, “rasta pasta.”

Traditional Jamaican food is widely enjoyed both on the island and abroad and now you can find it in Utah!

Find your way to 11Hauz for the best Jamaican food of your life! Visit Taste Utah for more insider knowledge of Utah’s best restaurants.

