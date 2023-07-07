Taste Utah dishes up yet another delicious dining destination! Watch Sundays at 9:30am on ABC4.

DEER CREEK, Utah (Good Things Utah) – The Lakehouse has been named one of Utah’s most unique dining experiences and reviewed as “Uniquely Delicious.” It is a year-round waterfront restaurant and bar on the shores of Deer Creek with breathtaking views of Mount Timpanogos.

The warm and contemporary ambiance paired with the locally focused cuisine provides a casual yet upscale dining experience unlike any other in the state. The Lakehouse prides itself in supporting local businesses and showcasing the incredible meat, produce, liquors, and beers the state of Utah has to offer.

Visit in person:

The Lakehouse at Deer Creek

5317 S HIGHWAY 189 HEBER, UT

Online at TheLakeHouseDeerCreek.com

