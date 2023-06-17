SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – While Urban Hill is one of downtown Salt Lake City’s newer fine dining desitinations, it’s creators are not new to Utah’s culinary world. Restaurateur Brooks Kirchheimer has experience managing some of the best resort restaurants in Utah as well as developing his own delicious destinations – Hearth and Hill, and Hill’s Kitchen – both located in Park City’s Kimball Junction area. For Kirchheimer, it’s all about family dining.

Taste Utah gives us a sample of the menu and atmosphere available at Urban Hill.

At Urban Hill, the Kirchheimer Family’s growing collection of “Hills” has reached a new peak, with a vibrant fine-dining concept and a promise to “make every dining experience a special occasion.” Having arrived in Park City from Los Angeles in 2010 to manage restaurants at Montage Deer Valley and then Sundance Resort’s Zoom restaurant, in 2018 Brooks opened Hearth and Hill, in the Kimball Junction area, with a commitment to “Inspire our associates, thrill our guests, and enrich our community.” Consistently delivering on that commitment has earned the restaurant a popular local following and unending series of awards and accolades.

Urban Hill: 550 South 300 West, Salt Lake City, UT 84101

