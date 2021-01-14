Exclusive Utah housing community offers access to both heli-skiing and fishing

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

In Utah’s Wasatch Mountains, home to the greatest snow on earth, in a town with a single stop sign, lies a hidden gem. Only a scenic highway leads to some of the most spectacular outdoor recreation in North America. During the winter months, 500+ inches of fresh powder falls quietly to uncrowded peaks. The summer reveals a high alpine lake, beaches, trails, and wildlife habitat. This is your Sanctuary.

Sanctuary is for those who crave crisp mornings over white-glove service who are not just lovers of the outdoors, but who are unconditional lovers of the environment who crave outdoor experiences over possessions.

“We consider ourselves cultivators of high-altitude fun,” explains Tim Charlwood, owner of Sanctuary Utah. “We believe in authentic escapism.”

An Olympic-caliber Nordic ski track, a heli-skiing ranch, and over 500 acres of pristine Utah terrain are right out the back door. Sanctuary sweats every detail of the experience because its owners are more than just guests, they are members of a like-minded family. Sanctuary offers a community of 13 new-build custom homes with a Beach House by the lakeside designed by James Carroll. Each Sanctuary home sits on 40+ acres with full or fractional monthly ownership options. Different floor plans are available, each with 6,500 square feet of liveable areas plus up to 4,000 square feet of outside living space, with six king master suites. Prices start at $4,995,000.

The homes at Sanctuary are part of a 527-acre residential community that has stunning views to the south over a lake, to Snowbasin ski resort and Powder Mountain ski resort to the north. Sanctuary’s private access trails lead to a preserved wildlife habitat, surrounded by 12,000 acres of open space for a full mountain-to-lake experience. They use geothermal energy, and their interiors are designed by multidimensional artist Michaelle Peters, known for her work on the Stein Eriksen Lodge, as well as award-winning luxury properties throughout Deer Valley and Park City since 1997. The Vachery was recently completed and is the first showcase home offering fractional monthly ownership that is now sold out. New homes will be offered with full ownership.

To find out more about Sanctuary and the many properties that are available visit Utah Home Sweet Home now or call 801-810-4475.

This story contains sponsored content.