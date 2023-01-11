SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — America First Credit Union strives to offer significant value to its members with great products and services. They aim to support members in their overall financial journey, but also in their personal lives, interests, and activities.

Inflation is hitting all of us and we’re all looking for ways to make our dollars stretch. Luckily there are some great deals and discounts for America First Credit Union members to enjoy:

Utah has the greatest snow on Earth, so AFCU has partnered with Ski Utah to provide families a free ski pass for 4th, 5th, and 6th graders when they open a youth account.

Now might be a good time to start planning that summer vacation. You can save hundreds of dollars through discounts and offers with Get Away Today.

. AFCU has joined forces with Seaquest , where you can get up close and personal with hundreds of mammals, birds, reptiles, and aquatic life. Members can get significant discounts and deals on admission, experiences, and tokens, perfect for field trips, family outings, and birthdays.

The Leonardo is a true cultural gem in downtown Salt Lake City where you can learn, explore, and enjoy your artistic side with FREE admission every first Wednesday of the month.

Become a member of America First Credit Union to take advantage of these great savings. Not a member yet? Visit any branch and speak to a friendly representative today. To unlock a lot of these great savings, simply show your America First Visa credit card or Visa debit card.

If you’d like to view these, along with other member deals and discounts, visit AmericaFirst.com.

