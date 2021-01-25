Everything you need to know about Coolsculpting, plus a special offer

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!



What makes you a candidate for Coolsculpting?

Spa Trouve targets pinchable, exercise, and diet-resistant pockets of subcutaneous fat. Really most people have an area or two that bothers them and this is a perfect solution for it. Things like the chin, arms, back and flanks, abdomen, inner/outer thighs are commonly treated.

For example, if they were treating someones flanks they’d look for a small pocket of volume. If it is pinch-able, it is treatable.

What does the treatment look like?

For the patient, it is easy. The biggest complaint Spa Trouve gets is boredom because you have to sit relatively still while the treatment is going. But it doesn’t take too long. Only about 40 minutes per area and you will sit back and relax in our beautiful chill lounge and watch Netflix and eat their snacks. Your technician will hook up the Coolsculpting applicator to the area being treated and the machine does everything for you.

Is it painful?

It’s really not bad. It’s a little cold, but you are numb for the majority of it. I wouldn’t let the idea of pain dissuade you from trying it. Also, side effects are minimal, maybe a little swelling and numbness, but it’s short term. Your day to day should not be impacted at all. Most people are able to go for a run the morning after.

What kind of results can you expect?

Most people need about 2 treatments for noticeable results and the average reduction documented per Coolsculpting treatment is 25% of the fat cells in the area. They have some really amazing specialists who deliver some amazing results. Check out the results in the segment.

Is there a new treatment from Coolsculpting?

Coolsculpting’s sister Cooltone has arrived, and it is amazing. It is not targeting fat, it is targeting muscles with magnetic stimulation. It rapidly contracts your fast and slow twitch muscles for 30 straight minutes. You do it 4 times over two weeks, and you can get results like this.

You can do this alone, or a lot of people are pairing it with Coolsculpting because muscle tone isn’t visible with large amounts of subcutaneous fat on top!

Spa Trouve has a huge Coolsculpting celebration TOMORROW, it’s one day only at all of their locations. They are celebrating the arrival of Cooltone, as well as their tried and true favorite Coolsculpting. They are giving away Lululemon Leggings (or a GC) with every qualifying purchase of Coolsculpting or CoolTone purchase!

Now, if you call and book your consultation and mention that you saw Spa Trouve on Good Things Utah, you also receive a FREE chemical peel with your CoolSculpting purchase. Don’t miss out!

Visit Spa Trouve for more information.

This story contains sponsored content.