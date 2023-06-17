SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Jessop’s Journal is a weekly, 30-minute program comprised of powerful, positive and inspirational stories and music you can see on ABC4 Utah. Hosted by Doug Jessop, a veteran TV-guy who strongly believe that everyone has a story and stories have power and stories can help people understand one another.

Jessop’s Journal sets out each week to share those stories in an uplifting way. Featured stories coming up soon include:

One of ABC4’s 2023 Remarkable Women Honorees – LaVonne Wells Sandberg. LaVonne shares her journey and experiences with lose, grief and remaining connected with loved ones we’ve lost.

Dr. Robert Gray shares his story and experience as a pediatric cardiac surgeon at Intermountain Health Primary Children’s Hospital.

The TV Travel Guy (aka Doug Jessop) takes us to the great outdoors to share the story of Ketchikan, Alaska.

And don’t miss the smooth, tropical sound of Duo Rio and their special performance.

See more stories online at JessopsJournal.com.

And Watch Jessop’s Journal Sundays at 10am on ABC4 Utah.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sponsored by Jessop’s Journal.