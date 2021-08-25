Evaluate the newly released Signia AX in a 30-day challenge

My Hearing Centers is looking for 100 people with problems hearing to take part in the 30-Day Challenge and evaluate the newly released, Signia AX.

The Signia AX is a game-changing hearing device with two separate processors providing augmented hearing that lets you enjoy outstanding speech clarity with an amazing immersive soundscape in any situation.

Features: Dual processors for speech understanding and environmental noise (25% better speech understanding in noise than the previous technology) Direct streaming to iPhone and Android 36 hours of use on a single charge Portable charger that holds up to 3 full charges, and cleans your hearing aids while charging Enhanced feedback cancellation and increased dynamic range



Call My Hearing Centers at (801) 506-6335 or visit their website to sign up.

*Sponsored content