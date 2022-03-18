(Good Things Utah) With winter slowly coming to a close, one of the most important chores to do in these coming weeks is to get our cars inspected. The last few months of cold, dry, and dirty weather have certainly worn on our vehicles, and checking them for damage ahead of time can make all the difference; for both safety and repair costs. Some of the most common things to get inspected include wiper blades, tires, batteries. and brakes.

If you think inspection will be expensive, think again. Go to any Jiffy Lube location today and get a FREE inspection of your car. They'll check it for any areas in need of maintenance, and make sure you understand the associated costs before beginning service.

Although, once those essentials are all out of the way, what else is there left to do? Nick Martin, Team Trainer at Jiffy Lube joined us on Good Things Utah to share a few small tasks that, while easy to forget, will make a world of difference for your car.

1. Aquapel Treatment

This treatment causes water to beat off any windshield, improving safety and vision. In addition to water, Aquapel doesn’t allow dirt, bugs, or ice to stick to glass surfaces. Overall, this treatment will make your windshield and wiper blades last much longer.

2. Cabin Air Filter Replacement

Often found in late-model vehicles. This filter cleans the air that comes into the interior of your car via the heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning systems. Changing this regularly will keep you from breathing in any dirt or dust that would come through otherwise.

3. Headlight Restoration

Over time headlights can fog, leading to much less visibility and more chance for accidents on the road. Using car-safe buffering solutions, a trained professional can polish your headlights so they look good as new for several years.

