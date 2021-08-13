Essential Orange Chicken

Cooking with orange oil not only enhances the meal with a great taste, but it also has health benefits including boosting your immune system.

Wild Orange oil can add a burst of flavour to your favourite recipes and smoothies, or add a few drops of Wild Orange essential oil to your personal beauty products for a sweet, citrus flare with boosting topical cleansing. With multiple health benefits from internal use and an uplifting, energizing aroma when used aromatically, Wild Orange oil has become one of doTERRA’s top-selling essential oils.

Primary Benefits of Wild Orange Oil

Powerful cleanser and purifying agent

Internal use supports healthy immune function*

Creates an uplifting environment

Recipe

Ingredients

1 1/2 cups water

2 Tbsp. orange juice

1/4 cup lemon juice

1/3 cup rice vinegar

2 1/2 Tbsp. soy sauce

1 cup packed brown sugar

1/2 tsp. minced garlic

2 Tbsp. chopped green onion

3 Tbsp. cornstarch

2 drops orange essential oil

1 drop ginger essential oil

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. pepper

2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1/2 inch pieces

3 Tbsp. sesame oil

Directions

1. Pour water, orange juice, lemon juice, rice vinegar, and soy sauce into a saucepan, and set over medium-high heat.

2. Stir in the brown sugar, garlic, green onion, and red pepper flakes. Bring to a boil.

3. Remove from heat. Reserve 2 tablespoons of sauce.

4. In a resealable plastic bag, mix the flour, salt, and pepper.

5. Add the chicken pieces, seal the bag, and shake to coat.

6. Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat.

7. Place chicken into the skillet, and brown on both sides.

8. Drain on a plate lined with paper towels, and cover with aluminum foil.

9. Wipe out the skillet, and add the sauce.

10. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat.

11. Mix together the cornstarch and 2 tablespoons of reserved sauce; then stir into the sauce.

12. Add orange and ginger essential oils. Reduce heat to medium-low, add the chicken pieces, and simmer, about 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.

The story contains sponsored content.