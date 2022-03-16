(Good Things Utah) With the spring season just days away, our closets are about to look very different, very soon. There are countless new trends this year, and little time to collect it all. So how do you know what to get on your next shopping trip, before the weather turns? Abigail Measles, a professionally-trained stylist from Hope Ave, joined Good Things Utah to make sure you’re keeping an eye on this season’s top trends.

The Elizabeth Sandal

Very popular shoes last season for their ultra-comfortable soles and overall chic design. Finally, a shoe you won’t want to take off after a night out.

Pattern Hair Clips

The perfect way to make any hairstyle “pop” while keeping your hair tame throughout the day.

Bramis

Inspired by the popular “bra-cami” trend, these reversible tops are the perfect way to quickly transition from daywear to eveningwear.

Graphic Tees

Whether you’re making a statement or showing off a cute design, graphic tees will always be a classic for casual days in warmer temperatures.

**This segment contains sponsored content