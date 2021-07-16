Escape into the music at the Utah Symphony’s Deer Valley Music Festival

Conner Gray Covington, the Utah Symphony’s Associate Conductor and the Principal Conductor of the Deer Valley® Music Festival, joined Good Things Utah to talk about the Deer Valley® Music Festival. This summer, he conducts 10 of the festival’s 14 concerts and all three concerts at St. Mary’s Church.

The festival opened on Friday, July 2nd with a Patriotic Pops concert featuring festival favorite Capathia Jenkin, and concerts will continue through August 7th. The Snowpark Amphitheater accommodates up to 3,500 guests and offers hillside viewing from reserved seats as well as a large general admission section.

This summer marks the 17th year the Deer Valley® Music Festival has brought live orchestral performances to Park City at Deer Valley’s Snowpark Outdoor Amphitheater and St. Mary’s Church. The Utah Symphony will also perform concerts at St. Mary’s Church featuring Utah Symphony Principal musicians as soloists. The remaining concerts include the following:

The Temptations with the Utah Symphony on 7/17

Mercedes Smith performs Mozart’s Flute Concerto No. 2 on 7/21

The Magical Music of Harry Potter on 7/23

Take Me Home: The Music of John Denver starring Jim Curry with the Utah Symphony on 7/24

Kathryn Eberle performs Chevalier De Saint-Georges’ Violin Concerto No. 2 on 7/28

Little River Band With The Utah Symphony on 7/30

In addition to classical favorites, chamber programs also feature new pieces by living composers Vivian Fung, Anna Clyne, and Caroline Shaw. Individuals with tickets from last summer’s rescheduled concerts had their tickets automatically moved to the new dates this summer. Tickets can be accessed through the USUO Mobile App.

Covid-19 Protocols: Utah Symphony has successfully and safely hosted performances with audiences since last September. They continue to follow CDC guidelines, this summer guests who are fully vaccinated are not required to wear facial coverings. We have reduced capacity to 70% of normal capacity to allow for greater distancing between parties.

People are eager to return to live events and concerts have been selling out quickly, especially given the capacity is reduced to 70% of normal capacity to allow for greater distancing between parties. All performances are sold out with the exception of The Magical Music of Harry Potter and the 1812 Overture.

Tickets are on sale at Deer Valley Music Festival or through the USUO Mobile App.

$15 Youth Tickets are available for select performances, including Patriotic Pops, The Magical Music of Harry Potter, and 1812 Overture.

