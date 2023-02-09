Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — The Harlem Globetrotters announced their 2023 World Tour and with that they’re coming to Salt Lake City this month!

ABC4 Utah is giving 10 people a pack of five tickets to be able to go for FREE on Monday, February 27, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. at the Vivint Arena!

Enter to win here!

Your favorite Globetrotter stars are bringing out their amazing basketball skill, outrageous athleticism, and a non-stop good time. Join the Globetrotters as they go head-to-head against the Washington Generals who will stop at nothing to try and defeat the world’s winningest team!

As the Harlem Globetrotters near their 100th anniversary, they have contributed to the growth of basketball at an immeasurable magnitude across the world. Through their artful athleticism and unparalleled moves, this team shares the game through an inclusive gameday experience that can’t be beat!

If you don’t win tickets you can still purchase them by visiting the Harlem Globetrotters on their website!

