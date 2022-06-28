(Good Things Utah) More than just designing and constructing dream living spaces, Woodside Homes has been in the business of building futures for over 40 years now. Their keen focus on simplifying the home buying experience has made them one of the most trusted builders in the state.

And as the market attempts to recover, Woodside has made it a point to work closely with each client to ensure their getting the best pricing possible and keep it that way through completion.

“Lenders have always been creative,” says Chuck from Woodside Homes. “There’s creative financing right now to where we can lock in your rate during the whole build.”

Their keen attention to detail and focus on lifestyle give their floorplans several distinct traits that homeowners can’t get enough of like deep pantries, cozy cubbies, and integrated office spaces. This creative use of space is only matched by their expert use of bold and complementary colors throughout each model.

Good Things Utah was lucky enough to get a sneak peek at these beautiful home models in Syracuse and find out what’s possible with each space.

Creekside at Shoreline

2941 S 2425 W, Syracuse, UT 84075

Alta Starting at $594,990 4–6 Beds | 3.5–4.5 Baths | 2–3 Car Garage 2,551 Sq Ft

Albion Starting at $550,990 3–4 Beds | 2.5–3.5 Baths | 2–3 Car Garage 1,983 Sq Ft

Solitude Starting at $514,990 2–3 Beds | 2 Baths | 2–3 Car Garage 1,616 Sq Ft

Hampton Estate Starting at $584,990 3–6 Beds | 2.5–4.5 Baths | 2–3 Car Garage 2,451 Sq Ft

“We have so many lifestyle solutions that can make this home an oasis for you…” Chuck | Woodside Homes

