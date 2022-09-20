(Good Things Utah) Halloween season is fast approaching — a perfect time to take our little ghouls out of school for a getaway. And when making any spooktacular escape, there’s no better place to celebrate than the Disneyland Resort.

After careful research, Get Away Today is giving us all the best tricks to get more than just treats this year during Halloween Time — a ghostly jubilee taking over Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park from September 2nd to October 31st.

Much is changing at Disneyland Resort for Halloween Time, including delicious treats and hair-raising new looks at Cars Land, Haunted Mansion, and the Guardians of the Galaxy rides. Even better, visitors can watch the Halloween Screams show every night with fireworks on the weekends. And not to forget, the grand Mickey Pumpkin greeting guests as they traverse the park’s eerie streets during Halloween Time.

There are many great deals available from Get Away Today including an Extra Day AND Night Free when you book a 4-night/5-day vacation package! Sample prices for UEA October 12th through 16th with a 4-night stay and 3-day Park Hopper tickets for 2 adults:

JW Marriott – $1,993

Residence Inn Anaheim Resort Area – $1,771

Sheraton Park Hotel – $1,606

Stanford Inn & Suites – $1,370

To learn more and plan your trip, go online to GetAwayToday.com

