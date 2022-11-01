(Good Things Utah) Those residing in Utah are lucky to have such a large scope of delicious cuisine options to discover. For foodies with a desire for the best in Mexican dining, there are even more establishments to choose from in Salt Lake City.

Of these delicious Latin-infused destinations for Utahns, one of the most well-known and poised is Monarca. Nestled in the heart of downtown SLC at 268 S State Street, this upscale spot offers a genuine Mexican dining experience with bright metropolitan surroundings.

Every meal is made fresh daily, bringing locals a yummy assortment of lunch and dinner selections like Empanadas, Ceviche, Enchiladas, and of course, Birria. Those seeking vegetarian or vegan options can move for an alternate filling, complete with all the delicious fixings minus the meat.

Founder and owner Alfonso Brito — who is also to thank for a Utah hot spot called Santo Taco Taqueria — has put his signature into Monarca, making it a must-try for anyone visiting or living in the city.

According to Alfonso: “We try to bring authentic flavors from Mexico and redefine Mexican food in Utah. Because we are very used to some Mexican food… Which is very good… But we want to bring something new and fresh…”

To learn more about the restaurant, go to MonarcaUT.com.

Katy Sine with Taste Utah took the time to meet Alfonso, tour the area, and try some of the amazing cuisines for herself. For more savory destinations, watch a new episode of Taste Utah every Sunday at 9:30 AM or go online to TasteUtah.com.

**This segment contains sponsored content