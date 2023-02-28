Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Cook Center for Human Connection has recently awarded its second Influencer for Good Award to Ganel-Lyn Condie, a Utah-based individual who uses her platform to create awareness about suicide prevention and mental health issues. The award recognizes individuals who use their influence to build stronger human connections in their communities so that everyone can thrive.

Cook Center for Human Connection, focuses on supporting children, families, and schools in eradicating suicide. They offer resources and support for those with mental health issues and their caregivers, including grants to schools, programs for parents, and global resources to bring greater awareness to the support needed for those affected by suicide.

The Influencer for Good Award is given out on merit, and Ganel-Lyn is the second recipient. She lost her sister to suicide and uses her platform to speak openly about how it has affected her and her family. Through her advocacy, she has created awareness about mental health and suicide prevention in Utah and beyond.

Anne Brown, co-founder of Cook Center for Human Connection, said, “We recognize that influence can be used in a variety of ways, and we want to honor those in our world who use their influence to build stronger human connections so that everyone can thrive. It’s our hope that this award will encourage those with influence to build up their communities and empower others, particularly those who are vulnerable.”

If you know someone who uses their platform to create positive change and build stronger human connections in your community, you can nominate them for the Influencer for Good Award through the Cook Center for Human Connection’s website.

A recent CDC report has highlighted a concerning increase in mental health issues among teenage girls, including extreme sadness, depression, suicidal thoughts, and violence. Read the press release about all that Cook Center for Human Connection is doing to help here.

