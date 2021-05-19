Empowered aging sets seniors up for success in their freedom years

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Summit Vista is a Life Plan Community that opened three years ago in Taylorsville. It is the first Life Plan Community in the state of Utah, which is an innovative type of retirement community that focuses on wellness and healthy aging. Summit Vista’s amenities, access to healthcare, and focus on wellness sets seniors up for success in their freedom years. They call this empowered aging.

At Summit Vista residents truly feel like they are part of a vibrant community. Residents are actively involved and by doing so, they create a sense of community that is unique to Summit Vista. This community has endless club opportunities for all residents, including the Culinary Arts Committee, Travel Club, Volunteer Committee, Book Club, etc. Their Aspen Meadows Clubhouse and residential buildings are open, with some restrictions, and residents are enjoying the many features and amenities they have to offer.

The amazing Poplar Creek clubhouse includes all the features you’d expect of a luxury resort:

Gourmet restaurants

All-Season covered lap pool

Event space to host family

Full salon & spa

Social clubs and activities

Fitness & yoga studio

Art studio

Healthcare Services

Even better, residents are able to choose from over 40 different unique floorplans to fit residents’ unique lifestyles. All of the residents are still enjoying life at Summit Vista and taking advantage of all the amenities the community has to offer. Summit Vista is also proud to announce the newest addition to its growing campus, the new healthcare building, Meadow Peak. All services provided is in partnership with Mission Health and Community Nursing Services. Services included are assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, and more.

Contact Summit Vista at (801) 758-3138 to learn more about the many possibilities or to request your free information kit visit them online at Summit Vista.

This story contains sponsored content.