Good Things Utah Los Angeles producer friend Debbie Durkin is back with some unconventional Best Gift Ideas for the Special Valentine in your life. Not your typical flowers and chocolates. Dare to be different in this challenging year with these 5 perfectly unconventional gift ideas. They are ECOLUXE Valentine’s Day Must-Haves!

Connect Charlie 12 in-1 Surge Protector & USB Charger

This is the best electronic device charger for your favorite valentine techy. The 12-in-1 power adapter has 9 USB ports and 3 outlets that safely charge all your devices with a unique design that is lightweight and compact. It also has a built-in surge protector and led night light and is good to use at home, in the office, at school, or traveling. One unit that charges all your devices (reduces clutter). Get Connect Charlie.

MEO Lite Face Mask

Introducing one of the world’s most breathable, innovative reusable face masks, MEO Lite. Made in New Zealand this luxe mask provides peace of mind and protection against airborne particles, dust, and bacteria. Its filtration technology is even being considered by NASA and is sourced from specially bred sheep in Wanaka New Zealand. The Helix wool filter provides superior electromagnetic properties, attracting and stopping particles before they enter your airway. The mask is reusable. We recommend changing over the filter every two weeks. It comes in three unisex designs, Black, Stitch, and Checker. Meo Lite was also created with an aesthetic, breathable design in mind, with adjustable ear loops and noseband, the mask prevents the build-up of heat and moisture making it one of the most comfortable masks you can wear. Buy MEO Lite Face Mask.

Nextbase Dash Cams

Drivers today need more protection and assurance than ever to prove they are not at fault in case of an incident. Having detailed video footage is an extra layer of insurance that will save time, money, and the headache of false claims and increased insurance premiums. With Nextbase’s award-winning Dash Cams and Accessories, drivers can take to the road safely knowing that they are protected with HD, crystal clear footage with twice the performance power as anything else on the road should an incident occur – both inside and outside of the vehicle.

Keep your loved ones safe on the road this Valentine’s Day with exclusive deals from Nextbase. Drop by your local best buy to receive $30 off a Nextbase 322gw now through February 7th to grab the perfect gift for your special someone. Buy the Nextbase Dash Cam.

DuVin Pintor Wine Art Gallery Presents “Be Mine” Valentine’s Day Event

Right here in Salt Lake City on Saturday, February 13th at DuVin Pintor Wine & Art Gallery’s Eclectic Space in Trolley Square. Duvin Pintor Is a Fusion of Wine & Art….from around the world. Their art gallery offers wine pairings, celebrity chefs, art exhibitions, educational classes, and wine storage in their eclectic space. Whether you reserve one of their conference spaces or sip wine as you enjoy live performances by amazing artists, this spot is sure to excite and satisfy your social palate.

It’s only $99/couple and will feature a live jazz band (Kimberly “KAZ” Woods and The Jazz Vespers Quartet) plus they’ll be serving authentic Mexican cuisine from Barrio SLC. Social Distancing and Face Masks required. All paid guests and members will receive a FREE FACE MASK! Get tickets to the “Be Mine” Valentine’s Day Event.

ReGeN de Peau Flash Cleansing Lotion

Takes the guesswork out of choosing the right cleanser for your skin type. It is a deep-cleaning, soap-free flash foaming gel mild enough for ultra-sensitive skin yet powerful enough to remove all traces of makeup – even waterproof mascara.

So gentle it works on the eye without stinging.

Deeply cleanses acne-prone skin quickly and thoroughly.

Rinses in a flash, leaving a nourishing, healing barrier to protect against bacteria! Use twice

daily and rinse for blemish-free skin!

This is a great gift for the men or women you love this Valentine’s Day. It works on all skin types.

Water-dispersible conditioners hydrate and prepare the upper skin layers to receive the deep penetrating action of RéGéN De Peau Platinum cream with Pene-Fusion 8™ Technology.

ReGeN De Peau is offering a FREE FLASH CLEANSER with the purchase of one ReGeN De Peau Platinum cream now until February 15th with PROMO CODE: ‘FREEFLASH‘ at ReGeN De Peau.

This story contains sponsored content.