ECOLUXE “Must-Haves” Holiday Gifts

Good Thing’s Utah Los Angeles TV/Film producer friend, Debbie Durkin, sent some of her picks for Best Holiday Gifts this season.

It’s a children’s book about a creative puppy called Tom who loves to write who comes to live on a farm where the animals don’t get along and don’t appreciate him writing all over the place. The wise Owl Max teaches him how to write his stories down and tell them in a way the animals understand. Hearing his stories read aloud brings the Animals together. The story aims to inspire kids to write and also teaches them the importance of communication, community, creativity, and of course NOT writing on the walls when there’s perfectly good paper available! Inspired by the writers that my great grandfather Max Perkins who was the Editor of Ernest Hemingway, F Scott Fitzgerald, and Thomas Wolfe. This is the first in a series called Storybook Farm where kids will meet lots of creative animals inspired by famous writers and artists.

New breakthrough. Just launched. The product of the season. A natural shampoo that helps prevent stressed shedding or thinning hair. Leaves hair smooth, shiny, and frizz-free. Nourishes scalp and hair follicles for healthier hair growth for all hair types. Natural ingredients made with a new technology that boosts their effects. Hypoallergenic and drug-free. Provides 60.17% increased scalp coverage in 28 days shown in a clinical trial. With science-proven ingredients such as Arginine, Caffeine, Argan Oil, Avocado Oil, Cypress Leaf Extract, and Ginseng Extract. Great gift for those dealing with or recovering from Covid stressed hair. Perfect for anyone with stressed or shedding hair. Great for new moms, those growing hair longer, stronger, and healthier, and for MEN too.

Black Truffle Mask: a weightless 3-minute wonder. It has Black Truffle Micro Capsules blended in for richer, faster results. Leaves hair smooth, shiny, frizz-free, repaired, and with amazing bounce.

Black Truffle Serum – the best seller – a luxurious black oil that penetrates deeper, is more lightweight and looks more natural than any other oils. Hair looks smooth, healthier, frizz-free, and bouncier. You can use it after you shampoo or to replenish dry hair.

Black Truffle Leave-In Mask: award-winning. Heat-protector when blow-drying or using your flat or curling iron. This pre-styling spray won't weigh down strands

Black Truffle Shampoo: a gentle shampoo that is Truffle nutrient-dense and regenerates strands to leave hair smooth and shiny

Get 20% discount with PROMO CODE: ’20ABC4′

Connect CHARLIE is a 12-in-1 adapter with 9 USB ports and 3 outlets. This powerhouse hero is small, lightweight and portable. Charlie can safely charge up to 12 items at once. Your expensive electronics are safe with it’s built in surge protector. As an added feature, we added a soft LED nightlight making CHARLIE the perfect solution for school, home, office or travel. CHARLIE safely charges your smartphones, tablets, laptop, computers and more.

From around the world. Our art gallery offers wine pairings, celebrity chefs, art exhibitions, educational classes, and wine storage in our eclectic space. Whether you reserve one of their conference spaces or sip wine as you enjoy live performances by amazing artists, this spot is sure to excite and satisfy your social palate.

DuVin Pintor annual VIP & Corporate membership price of $1800.00 reduced to $299.99 through 2021. Use code ‘Red’.

One of Colorado’s oldest CBD producers established in 2015. Family and veteran-owned. Sore muscle Salves talking points: All natural and organic ingredients. Full-spectrum organic CBD. Scented and unscented options, available in two concentrations. Hope Craft CBD puts reliable wellness within everyone’s reach, helping people and their pets live happier, healthier lives naturally. They’re a small, independent seed-to-sale hemp grower that creates high quality, handcrafted CBD therapeutics. With a mission to provide healthy affordable Craft CBD therapeutics while maintaining organic and sustainable practices.Massage oil Talking points: All natural and organic ingredients. Full Spectrum organic CBD. Scented and unscented options, Available in two concentrations.

Go to Hope Therapeutics and use code ‘hope30’ for 30% Off

