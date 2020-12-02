ECOLUXE “Must-Haves” Holiday Gifts 2020

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Good Thing’s Utah Los Angeles TV/Film producer friend, Debbie Durkin, sent some of her picks for Best Holiday Gifts this season.

RevealU Gift Set

Revitalizes the look and feel of your skin with this ultra-luxurious formula featuring 24k gold believed to provide powerful rejuvenating and detoxifying effects. This product is also infused with ions platinum, gold, silver, copper, zinc, and magnesium. RevealU products are 99.5% CHEMICAL FREE! Safe for ALL skin types. Fresh and innovative in the clean skincare industry. Located in San Clemente California, RevealU’s motto “Be you, naturally” drives the company to continue to bring nature and science-based products to consumers who focus on cleaner and healthier alternatives to nourish and protect the skin and body.

Get a 30% discount on the RevealU Gift Set with code “Goodbuy2020.”

Mo’ Eyewear

Mó mó mó, Merry Christmas from Mó eyewear. Mó eyewear from Spain is all about making sure the entire family looks incredible when wearing a Mó frame or sunglass. Mó offers something for the entire family, starting from the youngest child all the way up to grandma and grandpa. Be a part of the Mó family and let the new you shine.

Go to Mo’ Eyewear and use code ‘moabc4’for 30% off.

Natures Ultra CBD Beauty Boost by Young Living

When it comes to CBD products, quality is everything. That’s why Young Living’s Nature’s Ultra Smart Spectrum™ CBD products are crafted with a combination of pure, potent CBD and essential oils. Young Living Members can get this product for only $84.95! The CBD Beauty Boost is the perfect way to indulge in the luxury this Christmas.

Vahdam Teas Gift Sets

Turmeric Tea Tales: A scintillating sun-kissed selection of six appetizing and incredibly healthy Turmeric Teas, infused with a medley of fruits, herbs, spices & powerful superfoods. It comes packaged in a beautiful, exquisite gift box. The ideal gift of health & wellness for all occasions. All the ingredients are certified organic, caffeine-free, 100% natural, and vegan.

Turmeric Wellness Detox Box: An exclusive Turmeric Wellness Pack from our Golden turmeric range, which consists of four of our expertly curated and skillfully blended healthy Turmeric blends in pyramid shaped tea bags which ensures that the ingredients unfurl completely in water. All the ingredients are certified organic, caffeine-free, 100% natural, and vegan.

Unlock the power of superfood ‘Turmeric’ mixed with the choicest natural ingredients which serve a hearty purpose of healing and nourishing you! Use promo code ’15ABC4′ at checkout for 15% off!

ReGen De Peau Platinum

This cutting-edge, yet simple skincare formula is clinically tested and shown to assist in resurfacing and renewing aged, wrinkled, scarred, and blemished skin. Recent Research and Development breakthroughs include: Manufacturing and producing the fastest enzymes, combined with powerful peptides, penetrating nutrients and minerals going deeply into layers of the skin. Finding ingredients and developing new products that are proven to optimize the energy of skin cell renewal for the aftercare of skin laser procedures. Incorporating cooling properties into this gel crème to assist pain relief. Get ReGen De Peau Platinum today. Use promo code ‘REGEN25’ for 25% off and free shipping.

