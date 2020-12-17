ECOLUXE “Must-Haves” Holiday Gifts

Good Thing’s Utah Los Angeles TV/Film producer friend, Debbie Durkin, sent us more of her cool picks that are sure to delight your loved ones this season.

Still Standing Spray

Used by top A-list celebrities like Viola Davis, Selena, and Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts,

it prevents foot pain before it starts. First used by high heeled celebs and models on the red carpet, but now for every shoe and activity. Popular with first responders, nurses, doctors, runners, shoppers, salespeople, and anyone on their feet for any period of time Made with organic naturals like Aloe and Arnica as well as Menthol. Drug-free and won’t numb feet. Spray all around the foot (soles, sides, and top) to keep feet cool and comfortable all day. Then put on your shoes and go. Take the mini with you to touch up as needed. Walk, run, stand, shop in comfort. Available in original and unisex.

Got to Still Standing Spray for a free Mini Still Standing Spray (valued at 10.00) with any purchase between Thursday, December 17 – Monday, December 21.

H.O.P.E. Craft CBD

H.O.P.E. Craft CBD is a small, independent seed to sale hemp growing family (veteran-owned) company that puts reliable wellness within everyone’s reach, helping people and their pets live happier, healthier lives naturally by creating high quality, handcrafted CBD therapeutics. They produce some of the strongest and most affordable products on the market with the highest quality. One of the oldest brands on the market established in 2015. Many of our products are all organic. All of our products are full-spectrum so you get the most out of what hemp provides. They use an organic food-grade ethanol extraction so no weird chemicals are ever used. Plants are grown pesticide-free and chemical-free. Organically and sustainably grown hemp. They are a green company that is environmentally conscious and strives to be carbon neutral.

Use promo code ‘hope30’ for 30% OFF at H.O.P.E Craft CBD.

Bonne et Filou French Dog Macarons

Treat your dog like royalty! Bonne et Filou French dog macarons are all-natural, handmade in the USA. These Royal treats are made of human-grade, corn-free, wheat-free ingredients, with no preservatives or anything artificial. They have a shelf life of 12+ months and do not need to be refrigerated. They are also endorsed by veterinarians. And unlike human macarons, they’re actually healthy!

Ranked “Best Holiday Dog Gift” and won the 2020 industry recognition award for the most innovative and unique dog treats. Bonne et Filou was inspired by the lavish lifestyles of the dogs of French King Louis XIV, Bonne, and Filou lived in the Palace of Versailles. They slept in satin sheets, wore diamond collars, and even had their own personal chef. Our mission is to provide the same caliber of luxury for our own pooches. This is our favorite doggie “Must-Have” for the Holidays!

Go to BonneEtFilou.com and use promo code ‘ABC20’ for 20% OFF until December 31, 2020.

Everyday Natural Products

Combines the power of C8 MCT oil with CBD (Cannabidiol). Together these 3 simple ingredients help balance our bodies on many levels. ENP formulates all products from the ground up. They help you sort through the rapidly growing pool of products on the market. Through company transparency, product integrity and going about our family rooted business, ENP is creating products we love to use and share with our ever-growing family. Since we do every little bit of work that goes into creating what they sell, they are able to keep costs down and make top notch products available to our consumers! Ready to shop our CBD ELIXIR ( *ENP ELIXIRS ARE A HUGE HIT ON THE COFFEE INDUSTRY), CBD Dropper, Human CBD Spray, Pet CBD Spray , Sweet Relief CBD Honey, Bubble Bath, (Bath Soak is *Our Newest Product) our AM CBD Roller PM CBD Roller and Stress CBD Roller, and our NON-CBD PRODUCTS: IMMUNITY ELIXIR, Radical Lions Mane, Radical Reishi , ENP HONEYS: Elderberry Honey, Vitamin C Honey, Caffeine Honey & Chocolate Honey?

Go to Everyday Natural Products and use promo code ’33ECO’ for 33% OFF.

Wuxly Movement Outerwear

Designs and makes ethical and sustainable Canadian outerwear. They were founded on three values: made in Canada, sustainability, and animal-free. Together with their community, they are on a mission to #LiveWarm through every action and interaction. Wuxly is currently offering virtual appointments with their various brand coaches to their customers. While shopping remotely, guests are able to learn more about the brand, find the perfect coat, color selection, and correct fit – like a personal shopping experience from home, so everything is right on when you get your jacket in the mail! Their guests also get the chance to enjoy the full Wuxly Live Warm experience!

Wuxly Movement winter outerwear come with a Five-year Manufacturer’s Warranty.

Go to https://wuxly.com/ and shop your favorite styles.

This story contains sponsored content.