ECOLUXE Must-have Holiday Gift Guide: Have you finished your Christmas shopping?

(Good Things Utah) – Our producer friend in Los Angeles, Debbie Durkin, has sent us some of her picks for must-“give” holiday gifts. As always, Debbie has curated an extra-special gift guide that’s fit for anyone on your good list. Find gifts on any budget for everyone from your sister to your grandma and your next-door neighbor to your best friend.

1. $30 – Noel Perfume by Designer Jill Joanne

Noel is Christmas in a bottle. Open it up and memories start flooding with spicy warm notes. Snowball fights, ice skating underneath the moon and stars, and being kissed under missile toe. One sniff and Jack Frost is nibbling at your nose, it’s warm and soft on a cold winter’s eve I hear elves tinkering in the distance I believe Noel Perfume IS Christmas.

Buy at Jilljoanne.com and make sure to use promo CODE: “elves” for 10% off.

2. $50 – RevealU Skincare







RevealU Skincare offers clean, multi-use products for all-over skincare. Their product lines are colorful like that of a rainbow; a beautiful phenomenon that inspires happiness, togetherness, hope, and good fortune.

RevealU innovative product formulas are 99% chemical-free, fragrance-free, safe for all skin types and PETA certified vegan and cruelty-free.

$50 – Fresh Face Set includes Rejuve gel moisturizer which won “BEST FACE MOISTURES” 2020 DAYSPA Professional Choice Awards and Cleanse Face & Body gel with charcoal and 24k gold flakes that work deep to clear out dirt and impurities from the skin. Plus the REJUVE Face & Body Spray that hydrates and refreshes skin. This set is great for all skin types, especially sensitive skin.

$50 – Luxurious Glow set includes our GOLD Face & Body gel moisturizer which was a finalist in 2021 WellSpa360 awards for “BEST BODY SERUM/LOTION”, and GLOW Face & Body gel a gentle skin brightener/polisher giving you radiant skin from head to toe. This lit also includes REJUVE Face & Body Spray to lock in moisture so your skin feels soft and supple. This set works hard to boost skin against common problems like dryness, fines, and wrinkles so you can enjoy youthful skin no matter what age!

RevealU’s motto is “Be you, naturally” which drives them every day to bring nature and science-based products to consumers looking for healthier skincare alternatives to nourish and protect their skin and body.

3. $134.95 – BED SCRUNCHIE® + Bamboo Sheet Bundle







Sleep Tight, All Night!

The Bed Scrunchie belongs in every home in America, the world’s first 360-degree all-in-one bed tightening solution. Bed Scrunchie solves some of the most frustrating problems when it comes to your bedding! It helps with sustainability because it will preserve your bedsheets for longer and keep them feeling tight and fresh. Bed Scrunchie will provide a flawless Five-Star hotel look and create those perfect military corners! Their proprietary bamboo sheet fabric is temperature regulating, hypo-allergenic, and infused with aloe vera. Shop the bundle, here.

4. $19.99- $272.00 – GoDonut

GoDonut is expertly engineered to be compatible with an incredible range of mobile devices. It

works with most smartphones, tablets, and eBook readers, including many protective cases up

to 1/2 inch thick.

Created with flex technology that grips your devices

Adjustable design allows you to use your phone or tablet from three different angles.

Compatible with iPhone, iPad, Samsung Galaxy, LG, Kindle Fire, and many more devices.

Enjoy your mobile device in the kitchen, office, school, gym, or virtually anywhere.

Made in the USA

Visit https://godonut.com/ Retail Price: $ 19.99 – $29.99 OR the 2021 Holiday Special of a Baker’s Dozen! 13 GoDonut Originals for $272.00 Available only until Christmas for free FedEx two-day air for USA Customers Only. Discount does not apply to this special.PROMO Code: Merry15 for 15% off, good ’til December 30th

5. $99.99 – Bling Book

Are you tired of multiple systems for storing, organizing, and traveling with your jewelry? Do you spend hours untangling your necklaces and bracelets? Is your jewelry stuffed in a drawer or box where you can’t see it or maybe it’s forgotten? Do your necklaces hang separately from their coordinating earrings, rings, and bracelets? to the rescue! An all-in-one and modular jewelry organizing system designed to organize, store and transport your jewelry collection in a tangle-free, transparent and customizable way. It simplifies and declutters! Life is complicated, you’re jewelry doesn’t have to be!

Promo code: ABC4BLING for 30% off (exp. March 2022). Shop now.

Debbie Durkin will be coming to Utah to produce her 14th Annual ECOLUXE Park City/ABC4 Media Lounge in January during the Sundance Film Festival so make sure to look out for her!

