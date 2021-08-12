Eating healthy is easy when you have help from an award-winning dietician

(GTU) – Two months ago, McKenzie Rockwood was awarded the National Young Dietitian award. McKenzie Rockwood is a registered dietitian nutritionist and the founder of Citrus Pear, a healthy dinner-assembly company that accommodates food allergies and special diets. – See the Balsamic Beef Kabobs recipe below.

Over the last couple of years, she’s been spending less time in the kitchen and more time connecting all while making delicious food. McKenzie introduced meal prep classes at Citrus Pear not only to make healthy eating easy—but also to give people a great way to meet new friends and make connections. Say goodbye to cooking dinner alone and join one of these amazing cooking classes.

Meal Prep Class at Citrus Pear

Empowering people to implement and maintain healthy lifestyle changes has been so rewarding, and my team and I are committed to keeping making a difference. McKenzie Rockwood

The convenience of freezer meals means you’re in control of when you eat. You can cook at your own pace. Citrus Pear meals are planned by registered dietitians who keep nutrition and flavor in mind—giving you the best of both worlds. Meals can be accommodated for allergies and special diets, so you can feel assured your meals are safe for your dietary needs.

Prepare meals at home.

The classes or pre-assembled meals get rid of that barrier so we can focus on other things that are important, but still live that healthy lifestyle. McKenzie Rockwood

Here is a sneak peek of one of their specialty meals:

Balsamic Beef Kabobs

Ingredients

1.5 lbs top round steak, cut in chunks

1/4 cup balsamic vinegar

1/4 cup soy sauce

2 Tbsp Worcestershire sauce

2 Tbsp olive oil

1/2 Tbsp rosemary

1 Tbsp Dijon mustard

1 tsp garlic powder

1/2 tsp onion powder

1 tsp black pepper

1 red bell pepper, cut in chunks

1 green bell pepper, cut in chunks

8 oz package whole mushrooms

Combine ingredients to coat meat and refrigerate for at least 30 min.

Directions

To Grill: Place meat and vegetables on skewers and grill until cooked thoroughly. Discard leftover marinade.

If cooking in the slow cooker, cook on low for 6 hours until meat is tender. Stir before serving.

If cooking in the pressure cooker, cook on manual for 30 min. Natural pressure release. Stir before serving.

Go to Citrus Pear to learn more about their Meal Prep Classes.