SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Spice up that traditional mac and cheese recipe by adding in some delicioius ground beef and a few other ingredients to make a quick and easy meal.
Easy Skillet Chili Mac
1 pound Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner)
1 can (15 to 16 ounces) chili beans in chili sauce
1-1/2 cups prepared thick-and-chunky salsa
1/2 cup water
1/2 cup chopped fresh cilantro
2 cups cooked elbow macaroni, warmed
Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking up into 3/4-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Pour off drippings, as necessary.
Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160ºF. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.
Stir in beans, salsa and water; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer 5 minutes or until slightly thickened, stirring frequently. Stir in cilantro.
Serve beef mixture over macaroni.
Recipe courtesy of www.utahbeef.org and www.beefitswhatsfordinner.com
