SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Spice up that traditional mac and cheese recipe by adding in some delicioius ground beef and a few other ingredients to make a quick and easy meal.

Easy Skillet Chili Mac

1 pound Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner)

1 can (15 to 16 ounces) chili beans in chili sauce

1-1/2 cups prepared thick-and-chunky salsa

1/2 cup water

1/2 cup chopped fresh cilantro

2 cups cooked elbow macaroni, warmed

Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking up into 3/4-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Pour off drippings, as necessary.

Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160ºF. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.

Stir in beans, salsa and water; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer 5 minutes or until slightly thickened, stirring frequently. Stir in cilantro.

Serve beef mixture over macaroni.

Recipe courtesy of www.utahbeef.org and www.beefitswhatsfordinner.com

Sponsored by Utah Beef Council.