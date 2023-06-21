SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Whether it’s for a snack or meal, this beefy quesadilla recipe from the Utah Beef Council is sure to be a hit and satisfy the whole family.

Easy Baked Beef, Beans and Corn Quesadillas
1 pound Ground Beef (95% lean)
Salt and pepper
1 cup prepared salsa
1/2 cup canned black beans, rinsed, drained
1/2 cup frozen corn, defrosted, drained well
8 small flour tortillas (6 to 7-inch diameter)
3/4 cup shredded reduced fat Cheddar cheese or Mexican cheese blend

Heat oven to 400°F. Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 3/4-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Pour off drippings; season with salt and pepper, as desired.
Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed Ground Beef. Ground Beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of Ground Beef doneness.

Stir in salsa, beans and corn; cook and stir 4 to 5 minutes or until thickened and heated through.

Spray baking sheet with cooking spray. Arrange 4 tortillas on baking sheet, overlapping slightly, if necessary. Sprinkle 1/2 of cheese evenly over tortillas. Spoon beef mixture evenly over cheese; top with remaining cheese and tortillas. Spray top tortillas with cooking spray.

Bake in 400°F oven 11 to 13 minutes or until quesadillas are lightly browned and edges are crisp. Cut into wedges to serve.

Cook’s Tip: Serve with a simple Mexican-style coleslaw of packaged coleslaw tossed with sliced green onions, olive oil, lime juice, salt and pepper.

Recipe courtesy of UtahBeef.org and BeefItsWhatsForDinner.com. Visit both sites for more great recipes.

Sponsored by Utah Beef Council.