Drug-free solution for anxiety, insomnia, depression, and pain has proven effective in 9 out of 10 people

(Good Things Utah) – People are looking for a better way to relieve pain, control anxiety, fight depression, and treat insomnia. Like many people, they’ve tried prescription medications, but they haven’t worked as planned. Many avoid pills or haven’t tried pills or shots because of well-founded concerns about side effects, interactions, and even addiction.

Prescription medications attempt to target an issue or imbalance in the body with the use of chemicals. But did you know that your body is both chemical and electrical?

An enormous part of the nervous system is controlled by internal electrical impulses. With this knowledge, why treat your body with chemicals in the form of pills or injections?

Introducing Alpha-Stim

Alpha-Stim is an electrotherapy device prescribed around the world by physicians and other healthcare professionals to effectively treat anxiety, insomnia, depression, along with acute, chronic, and post-traumatic pain.

Over a five-year period, Alpha-Stim users can save thousands of dollars compared with drugs and other treatments typically used to treat pain, anxiety, depression, and insomnia. When you consider the results that are possible with the Alpha-Stim electrotherapy device and the safety of the therapy, it’s clear why we believe there’s no better value available.

Other treatments typically used to treat pain, anxiety, depression, and insomnia are expensive and require a patient to oftentimes use medication that make things worse instead of better.

How does it work?

The Alpha-Stim electrotherapy device works by transmitting a unique, patented electrical waveform to modulate the cells’ signals to return to baseline, normal functioning—significantly reducing pain, anxiety, depression, or insomnia without medication.

Pain, mood conditions, and insomnia are all controlled by the body’s central nervous system. Individual cells that comprise the nervous system communicate every sensation by conducting electrochemical signals between the cells in the body and brain.

With Alpha-Stim, many people experience significant relief after a single treatment. With continued use, the effects of the Alpha-Stim electrotherapy device can be even greater.

Contraindications are Pregnancy and any implanted stimulators that you cannot turn off (pacemaker).

Proven Results

Since 1981, Alpha-Stim has helped hundreds of thousands of people achieve remarkable results. Surveys of Alpha-Stim electrotherapy device users show overwhelming evidence of the effectiveness of the Alpha-Stim device. See some of the many positive patient testimonials below:

Alpha-Stim is supported by over 100 completed independent research studies and published reports that utilize some of the most rigorous, controlled clinical study methods.

In 30+ years and clinical studies involving more than 8,800 people, Alpha-Stim users have reported no serious side effects. The two most common side effects were headaches (0.1%) and skin irritation at the electrode sites (0.07%, only seen in light-skinned people).

Alpha-Stim is effective for 9 out of 10 people.

Learn more about Alpha-Stim by visiting their website.

This story contains sponsored content.