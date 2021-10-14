Drink your way to health with hydrogen water: 5 benefits of this game-changing product

(Good Things Utah) – Does your tap water protect you from infectious diseases? If it doesn’t, Synergy Science has a solution for you. Meet the Echo Antioxidant Water. The key ingredient in this special water: Hydrogen gas, a smart antioxidant, that reduces reactive oxidative species, which causes oxidative stress and inflammation—the leading cause of most diseases.

Synergy Science is the market leader in hydrogen-rich water and is the world’s first and only company to receive IHSA (International Hydrogen Standards Association) certifications on all of their water products.

Today, we met Paul, who created Synergy Science to help solve his wife Jacqueline’s health problems. Dealing with anemia, extreme fatigue, and thyroid issues, Jacqueline was searching for some help. The water has been working to alleviate some of her health issues.

Synergy Science’s mission is to develop products that empower individuals to live a healthy life, unrestricted by health issues, allowing them to fulfill their potential and experience confidence and joy.

5 benefits of hydrogen gas:

1. Boosts cognitive function

As a selective antioxidant, hydrogen water has been proven to improve mental clarity, prevent cognitive illness, reduce oxidative stress and inflammation, boost mental focus and clarity, and help with mental illnesses.

2. Enhances immune function

By neutralizing harmful free radicals and oxidative stress, which is the leading cause of disease, hydrogen water has been proven to help regulate heart disease, diabetes, reduce wrinkles and skin issues, and speed up wound healing.

3. Improves gut function

70% to 80% of the immune system is housed in your gut. Stress, poor diet, and pesticides weaken your gut to nearly 20% functionality. The electrical potential in Echo H2 Water™ repairs and restores the gut and improves food intolerances.

4. Improves endurance

Need extra energy? Instead of reaching for caffeine, try hydrogen water! Hydrogen water signals your cells to produce more natural energy (ATP) and protects your cells from oxidative stress, which can damage cells and lower energy levels.

5. Increases energy

Hydrogen water works as a signal modulator, reduces lactic acid, increases metabolism, and supports weight loss. It also allows you to work out longer, more often, with less fatigue and stiffness.

Hydrogen-enriched water delivers advanced molecular hydrogen for your body and promotes

optimized cellular health, antioxidants, newly renewed focus, and longevity.

To learn more about Synergy Science or their Echo Antioxidant Water, visit their website.

