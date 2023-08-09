SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Dr. Heath Hendrickson is the expert who knows a thing or two about Wisdom Teeth! He not only runs his private practice, Wisdom Teeth Only, Dr. Hendrickson also is owner and course director of Western Surgical & Sedation, a dental education institution that teaches dental practitioners advanced surgical techniques for wisdom teeth removal and IV moderate sedation techniques. Through this institution, he teaches dentists how to work smarter, not harder. Dr. Hendrickson has taught more than 500 doctors recognized around the world as the expert in Wisdom Teeth Removal.

Dr. Wisdom Teeth is dedicated to giving back to the community. He hosts the Outreach Mission Dental Clinic where he donates over half a million dollars worth of free extractions and dentistry with IV sedation every year. There is a clinic that will be open to the public on September 16th & 17th, 2023, for anyone in the community in need of a FREE Extraction. For more information for Outreach Mission Dental Clinic, please call 801-717-0180 or visit www.fredental101.com.

For Wisdom Teeth Removal, Contact Wisdom Teeth Only at 801-370-0050 or visit www.drwisdomteeth.com to schedule your wisdom teeth extractions with IV sedation today.

Dr. Heath Hendrickson, also known as Dr. Wisdom Teeth. Dr. Hendrickson is a renowned dentist, entrepreneur, and educator. Dr Hendrickson was raised in Richfield, UT. Attended Brigham Young University for undergraduate and Creighton for Dental School. Dr. Hendrickson has been practicing dentistry for the last 22 years. His sole focus for the last 17 year has been wisdom teeth removal has been teaching with Western Surgical & Sedation since 2018.