Downeast’s Ultimate Christmas Gift Guide for the special women in your life

(Good Things Utah) – Let’s face it, sourcing the perfect Christmas gifts for women is a much more daunting task to get right than gifts for men. With an overwhelming amount of products to choose from, styles to consider, and tastes to cater for, you never really know what’s best.

Finding the perfect gift for your sister or mother, your best friend, or even a close co-worker is no cakewalk no matter how well you think you know them. That’s where Downeast comes in to save you time, money, and potential disappointment with a hand-picked and exclusive Christmas gift guide that is guaranteed to stay off the return list.

Take the stress out of Christmas shopping for the woman in your life with Downeast’s Christmas gift guide. Find clothes, accessories, home goods, and even jewelry on any budget.

1. Henley Pullover

Stay warm and stylish with the Henley Pullover.

This fleece is super soft and is easy to layer for a trail run or walk in the part. It’s a modal and cotton blend. Perfect your outdoorsy-chic look with the Henley Pullover. Great for keeping cozy, the neutral mélange yarn looks great against the contrasting neckline and waistband. Pair it with your favorite jeans and some hiking boots. Shop this style





2. Gia Waffle Jogger

The coziest and most fashionable jogger around.

This jogger will instantly become anyone’s favorite go-to pant. They are eco-friendly, it’s made to be gentle on your skin with extreme softness. The moisture-wicking properties let your skin breathe easy when on the go and they are easy to care for and are wrinkle-resistant!







Running errands just got more stylish with the Gia Waffle Jogger. Not your typical jogger, this style is an athleisure take with a waffle fabric that feels so good. With unique stitched details, this jogger is sure to stand out. Besides, no one needs to know that you weren’t coming straight from a yoga class to the grocery store. Trust us, you’ll want to wear this jogger on repeat to errands, the gym, or lounging around the house with the Keep It Cool Pullover. Shop this style

3. Mid-rise Ankle Straight with Raw Hem

Embrace a vintage look and go with the straight leg.

Downeast’s Mid Rise Ankle Straight with Raw Hem jeans have a vintage, straight-cut fit in a comfortable and flattering stretch fabric. Sitting perfectly on your hips with a mid-rise, they feature an ankle length, raw hem, and slightly distressed waist that make them perfect for everyday wear. Shop this style



4. Nordic Intarsia Sweater

No one will ever call this an ugly Christmas sweater – No one!

Need a nudge to get in the holiday spirit? The Nordic Intarsia Sweater is here for cheer. Fitted with a natural stretch, this super soft and cozy yarn blend top will be your Christmas morning uniform. Really feeling festive? Match it with the Nordic Intarsia Knit Pant for a decked-out look. Shop this style







Accesories

Downeast has a plethora of accessories to choose from. They have everything from beanies, wool felt brimmed hats, hair accessories with scrunchies and chiffon ribbons, to leopard print beanies and black ankle boots. Here are their two favorites.

5. The Belfast Beanie

Let the Belfast Beanie be the cherry on top of your wardrobe this season. This super-soft, vintage-style beanie starts long and slouchy so you can cuff and roll it to fit your style. Grab a few, you’re going to want one for every look. Shop this style





6. Puff Crossbody Bag

Downeast gave the classic crossbody a pillowy makeover. The soft, quilted Puff Crossbody Bag will be your favorite accessory of the season. The cream body and contrasting strap mean you can wear it with everything, and it’s big enough to hold your essentials. The bag has a smooth texture, color-blocked strap, and roomy front zip compartment. Shop this style





7. Home Accessories

All of Downeast’s home accessories are candidates for a perfect gift. Right now you can get 30% off Holiday Décor running from 11/29-12/12. Holiday décor this year has an amazing natural, woven theme and is perfect for any house. It’s neutral and cozy for the holiday season.

Downeast wants to make it easy to find the perfect gift. Check out some of their budget-friendly gifts:

Gifts under $25: Taper candles

Black wick trimmer

Crocheted potholders

Stoneware brie baker with wood spreader

Stoneware jar with spoon. Gifts Under $50: Black cutting board

Tall taper candles

Scented candles Gifts Under $100: Coffee table books

Saranoni throws and robes and

Pura starter scent kit with Becki Owens fragrance.

8. Jewelry with a Cause

All Downeast stores and online are features a new collection every month called the Jewelry with a Cause. Behind each piece in the Jewelry With a Cause collection is an opportunity to get involved in the community and make a difference – a difference in the lives of human trafficking survivors. Prices range from $12 to $25. This month the collection is the mother of pearl. Also, the birth flower necklaces are in stores now. Shop Jewelry for a Cause





Jewelry For a Cause can be purchased at all Downeast Clothing locations and at Downeastbasics.com.

Find other holiday items like the ones above at Downeast Basics and Downeast Home.

