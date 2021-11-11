Downeast Home welcomes you to celebrate the one year anniversary of their newest store

(Good Things Utah) – The Downeast renovated concept home furnishings and lifestyle store in the District Shopping Center in South Jordan is celebrating its one year anniversary!

Located at 11560 District Main Dr Suite 400 in South Jordan, the newest Downeast Home store promotes an elevated, customizable home design experience. The Design Center features free advice from professional interior designers and a tactile area to test swatches, styles, and accessories.

Another cool area, The Zen room is a quiet area for customers to step away from the decision-making process that can make furniture shopping often overwhelming. A specially designed community section highlights local artists and different workshops. Offering a new lighting gallery and an expanded assortment of accessories with a curated feel are other elements of the Downeast brand.

Right now, find anything from sofas, dining tables, accent chairs, to occasional tables, bedroom sets and home accessories.

Downeast began as a women’s apparel company based in Utah serving young university students looking for style and expression. Over the following years, our company grew up alongside our shoppers who were graduating, starting careers, and creating homes.

Today, Downeast offers fresh, inspiring pieces that reflect our customers’ aesthetics, lifestyles, and ideals.

Make sure to visit the Downeast Home District Store on November 12th and 13th for their One Year Anniversary Event.

Learn more at Downeast Home.

More of the Lastest on GTU Recipes Table Talk Featured Guests

This story contains sponsored content.