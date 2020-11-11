Downeast District Home Concept Store reopens with innovative new features

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Downeast is reopening an innovative concept store at the District to immerse consumers into the home design experience. Guests will interact and engage with design elements through touch, sight, and smell to piece together their picture-perfect home. Trained staff are also on hand to provide customers with design assistance to bring their dream home to life.

The Inspiration pod showcases home furniture in innovative and extreme settings to help rethink home living. Downeast is showing off how their furniture can fit in a variety of spaces to help your home make a statement of who you are, and that statement can also be reflective of your home environment. The pod is an evolving space that will change on an occasional basis to showcase an array of new colors and products.

A one-stop resource for home design inspiration is the new Design Center. It’s filled with fabric swatches and rug samples and functions as a place to discover and interact with materials to help attain your own unique home vision. Complimentary design assistance is offered by Downeast designers to advise on color and fabric selection. The center also encourages exploration at your leisure or with a design expert for assistance

They are also providing guests with an innovative lighting experience. They have a wide selection of lighting fixtures and unique pieces that add a touch of luxury to fit any home style.

The District will open its doors to the public on Thursday, November 12. Downeast is taking extra sanitation measures to ensure the safety of guests and employees. Upon entering the store, a disinfection destination is available for hand sanitizing. Masks are also required in-store as well as social distancing.

