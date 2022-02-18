Downeast design team can help you mix and match current trends for home furnishing during President’s Day Sale

As spring cleaning begins, you may be picturing your home with some new furniture. Downeast has inspiring elements in store as well as a design team that will help you mix and match latest trends. Right now you’ll see neutral colors, lots of textures, clean lines, and a lot of different woods to black powder coated metal. Below you can read more about trends and showroom examples as well as what Downeast calls an Inspirational POD.

Living Room

Sleek, modern lines. Neutrals mixing wood and black powder coated metal.

Acadia Sofa in Black – One of our most popular sofas now available in black and navy as well as tan. Italian full-grain leather mixes clean lines and comfort.

Liv Chairs – very on trend and super comfy – sink into them (great price at $495)!

Theo Coffee – 100% solid mango wood – tones are versatile to live with many colors and styles. Great statement piece.

Julien Sideboard – combines industrial and modern styles. Solid iron frame with fluted glass doors for contrast. Also comes in a smaller cabinet size.

Office

curved furniture trend (desk and chairs), sleek modern feel.

Dags Chair – curved leather with white stitching

Setten Desk – classic oval shape with a modern, industrial upgrade. Made of ebony walnut

Dining

Simple Scandinavian design. A timeless piece that can work into many styles. Bench option, we mixed in different chairs to pull in a little modern farmhouse vibe.

Stockholm Table and bench – European natural, solid oak

Ava Chairs in black – one of our most popular chairs, comes in black and natural wood

Natural Accessories – Natural Living theme for Spring (rattans, jute, woven material, neutral color palette, shades of brown, lots of texture)

Accent Chairs

cozy, texture, shades of cream and brown

Amelie Chairs – wrapped in plush boucle, this chair is a cozy addition to your living room, bedroom, or reading nook.

Big Horn Side Table – made of solid teak, bring the natural beauty of the outdoors inside. Versatile as a side table, nightstands, or stools.

Also want to focus on 50% off all floor model rugs and extra 75% off all clearance accessories (we will have small selection pulled together). Need to push these items to sell through!

Inspiration Pod

Unique to the District Downeast location. Share design vision and concept.

Every quarter a new design concept will be introduced for inspiration in your home.

Next designers are local design team Jade Interiors

Followed up by influencer and designer extraordinaire, Becki Owens.

In November an event will be held at The District store to auction off all the pieces from each inspiration pod throughout the year. Proceeds will benefit the Malouf Foundation for local human trafficking survivors.

President’s Day Sale

You can find these deals at DowneastHome.com and in all home stores starting Feb 17th. Sales include 20% in stock furniture, 50% of floor model rugs and 75% all clearance accessories.

*Sponsored content