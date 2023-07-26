Join doTERRA and become an advocate of Hope!

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (Good Things Utah) – An unfortunate truth is that human exploitation, victimization and modern human slavery is happening across the globe, including here in Utah. Fortunately, there are organizations like doTERRA and people joining the fight to end human trafficking. It’s estimated that more than 40 million people are enslaved worldwide – that includes labor trafficking and sex trafficking.

Since 2016, doTERRA Healing Hands has collaborated with trusted and professional partners to activate a comprehensive action plan for prevention, rescue, and restoring dignity and hope.

doTERRA is determined to be part of the solution. One of the ways doTERRA maintains integrity within its supply chain and avoids human trafficking is through the doTERRA Co-Impact Sourcing® Initiative. This supply chain initiative seeks to create shared value throughout the doTERRA global botanical network.

doTERRA deliberately seeks to improve the social, economic, and environmental well-being of experienced local farmers, distillers, and producers of Certified Pure Tested Grade® essential oils, working to provide ethical treatment to partners in the supply chain.

One of doTERRA’s many essential oils is dedicated to fighting human trafficking – it’s called Hope.

doTERRA Hope Touch Uplifting Blend has a fresh, inviting aroma that creates an uplifting, life-affirming atmosphere. This proprietary blend includes CPTG® Cedarwood, Wild Orange, Lemon, Petitgrain, Lemon Petitgrain, Pink Pepper, Bergamot, Sandalwood, Vetiver, and Magnolia essential oils, along with two kinds of Jasmine: absolute and steam-distilled essential oil.

doTERRA Hope Touch smells delightful and symbolizes life, tenacity, and hope that we can achieve our best selves and a better world. $10 from each doTERRA Hope Touch purchase is donated to the doTERRA Healing Hands Foundation® to fight human trafficking and victimization.

Make the pledge to help end human trafficking ahead of July 30th – ‘World Day Against Trafficking of Persons’.

Visit doTERRAHealingHands.org/hope for more information and to place an order of Hope.

Scan the QR code to join the fight against human trafficking.

Sponsored by doTERRA.