(Good Things Utah) Established in 2008, doTERRA was founded with the mission to share the highest quality essential oils with the whole world. Since then, the brand’s popularity has exploded — used by those seeking to take control of their health using a naturally-derived approach. Working closely with local growers, doTERRA has maintained its commitment to share its products with everyone, shipping to 86 countries with more on the way.

Fulfilling its long-standing goal to change the world, doTERRA is proudly celebrating the 12th year of its successful nonprofit named the doTERRA Healing Hands Foundation. This organization offers resources and tools to empower people around the globe to become healthy, safe, and overall self-reliant. Thus far, its made a considerable difference in countless regions — increasing access to healthcare, promoting education, providing clean drinking water, advancing sanitation, and fighting against human trafficking.

The doTERRA Healing Hands Foundation’s beginnings were rooted in international humanitarian trips, supporting communities in countries like Guatemala, Nepal, Bulgaria, Kenya, and more. Today this campaign has grown significantly, with 100 percent of proceeds being donated to make this life-changing dream a reality for many.

As part of their year-long celebration of inspiring women, this month doTERRA is highlighting the cause with Missy Larsen, Philanthropist Vice President. “Community impact is happening all over the world with this,” says Larsen. “Even within our own community, doTERRA Helping Hands is doing quite a bit here in Utah…”

To learn more about the project and how you can donate, go to doterrahealinghands.org or doterra.com/evolvetogether.

